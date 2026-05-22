China urges U.S. to handle Taiwan question with utmost prudence: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 10:30, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to earnestly implement the important common understandings reached during the recent China-U.S. summit, honor its commitments and statements, and handle the Taiwan question with the utmost prudence, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

China firmly opposes official exchanges between the United States and China's Taiwan region, and it also opposes the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, Guo said at a regular news briefing.

China demands the United States stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence" and take concrete actions to ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as the stable development of China-U.S. relations, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)