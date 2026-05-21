Chinese defense ministry slams Lai Ching-te's secessionist fallacies under guise of "peace"

Xinhua) 08:20, May 21, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Wednesday denounced Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's aggressive peddling of "Taiwan independence" fallacies under the guise of so-called "peace."

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the statement in response to a media query about Lai's speech marking his second anniversary in office, in which he advocated strengthening asymmetric combat capabilities and enhancing so-called "whole-of-society defense resilience."

In the face of the inevitable trend toward China's reunification and the profound changes in the international landscape, Lai still clings to the illusion of seeking "Taiwan independence" through reliance on external forces, inciting attempts to pursue "independence" by military means and resist reunification, Jiang said.

"By placing his separatist ambitions above the well-being of the people in Taiwan, he is completely deceiving himself and gravely miscalculating the situation," the spokesperson said.

He accused the Lai Ching-te authorities of clinging stubbornly to their unattainable obsession with "Taiwan independence" and increasingly squandering the hard-earned money of the public to ingratiate themselves with foreign forces.

"We sternly warn the Democratic Progressive Party authorities that no matter how much money they squander or how many weapons they purchase, such efforts are as futile as 'a mantis trying to stop a chariot' or 'an egg striking a rock,'" Jiang said, adding that seeking "Taiwan independence" through military means is a dead end.

"Taiwan independence" is incompatible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The People's Liberation Army remains on high alert at all times, and will resolutely thwart any separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence" and firmly safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Jiang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)