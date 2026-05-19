China hails Seychelles' move to bar Lai Ching-te's outbound flight: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:08, May 19, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Barry Faure, minister of foreign affairs and diaspora of Seychelles, in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China highly appreciates Seychelles, together with governments of many friendly countries, for lawfully and openly revoking the outbound flight permits for Lai Ching-te, a representative figure of the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while holding talks with Barry Faure, minister of foreign affairs and diaspora of Seychelles, in Beijing.

It is believed that more and more countries will, like Seychelles, stand on the right side of international justice and history, Wang said.

Noting this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Seychelles diplomatic ties, Wang said China is ready to jointly promote bilateral cooperation in digital economy, the marine economy, island economy, green economy and other fields to push the bilateral ties to a higher level.

Wang said China is willing to take the full implementation of its zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African nations with which it has diplomatic relations as an opportunity to provide more development opportunities for African countries.

He noted that China will continue to firmly support Seychelles in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and legitimate rights and interests.

Faure stressed that Seychelles reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy, which will remain unwavering in the future.

Seychelles supports the four global initiatives proposed by China and is willing to take the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties as an opportunity to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, deepen practical cooperation and enhance people-to-people exchanges, Faure said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)