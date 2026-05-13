China urges relevant parties to stop offering stages for "Taiwan independence" separatist forces

Xinhua) 16:38, May 13, 2026

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged relevant parties to earnestly honor the one-China principle and stop offering stages for "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson at a regular press briefing.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks after Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te addressed the Copenhagen Democracy Summit via video link.

"The so-called Copenhagen Democracy Summit is filled with ideological biases. The summit repeatedly invited 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces to make irresponsible remarks, posing a severe violation of the one-China principle. China firmly opposes it," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)