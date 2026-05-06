Lai Ching-te's travel to Eswatini is like a stowaway: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:02, May 06, 2026

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Lai Ching-te's travel to Eswatini, like a stowaway, is a perfect proof that "Taiwan independence" separatist acts are too shameful to be made public, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on the travel to Eswatini by Lai, leader of the Taiwan region, on Saturday on the private jet of the King of Eswatini.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)