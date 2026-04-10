PLA resolute to crush "Taiwan independence" secession delusions: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:57, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will resolutely crush the secessionist delusions of "Taiwan independence" and defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity, a military spokesperson said on Thursday.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when answering a relevant question at a press conference.

Taiwan is China's Taiwan, Zhang said, adding that "no one values and upholds peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait more than we do."

"However, we will never allow anyone or any force to separate Taiwan from China by any means," Zhang stressed.

The PLA will continue to enrich its means to combat separatism and foreign interference, resolutely crush the secessionist delusions of "Taiwan independence," and defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)