Taiwan question brooks no external interference, U.S. should act prudently: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:27, March 25, 2026

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated that resolving the Taiwan question is an inevitable requirement for China's national rejuvenation and a matter for the Chinese people themselves, which brooks no external interference.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a media inquiry about a recent U.S. intelligence community report that said China views reunification as an important condition for achieving national rejuvenation by 2049.

"The U.S. side should abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and act prudently on the Taiwan question," she said.

Zhu said that peaceful reunification and "one country, two systems" are the basic policies for resolving the Taiwan question.

The mainland is willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification and strive for that prospect with the utmost sincerity and greatest efforts, but will never allow any violation of national sovereignty and territorial integrity, nor will it commit to renouncing the use of force, Zhu added. "We reserve the option of taking all necessary measures."

Zhu also noted that the collusion of the Democratic Progressive Party authorities with external forces in seeking "Taiwan independence" is the root cause of the current complex situation across the Taiwan Strait.

"We will never tolerate or condone this," the spokesperson said, adding that China is confident and capable of thwarting any attempts at "Taiwan independence" and advancing national reunification.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)