China firmly opposes Japan's attempts to seek breakthroughs on Taiwan question: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:49, March 09, 2026

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China remains highly vigilant against and firmly opposes Japan's attempts to seek breakthroughs on the Taiwan question, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a query about the recent visit to Japan by Cho Jung-tai, chief of Taiwan's executive body, saying that he conducted activities aimed at "Taiwan independence" in Japan and his actions were despicable.

Japan will pay a price for its indulgence in provocations and reckless actions, and all the consequences arising from them must be borne by Japan, Guo said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)