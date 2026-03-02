China warns Japan against "reckless" moves toward neo-militarism

Xinhua) 10:01, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's defense ministry on Saturday accused Japan of taking "reckless" steps toward neo-militarism and called on the international community to remain "highly vigilant."

The remarks were made by Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, in response to the Japanese government's plans to revise its three key security documents this year, and to accelerate discussions on amending principles governing the export of defense equipment.

Zhang said China had carried out relevant military operations to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and security interests. He described the actions as fully compliant with both domestic and international law, and "entirely legitimate and justified."

Referring to Japan's wartime history, Zhang said the past has not been forgotten. He accused Japan of previously using claims of threats to its survival as a pretext for launching wars of aggression, which resulted in Japan committing heinous crimes against its Asian neighbors and the world.

He added that right-wing forces in Japan were now reviving similar rhetoric about so-called external threats, attempting to justify military expansion and pursue a hidden political agenda.

Zhang called on the international community to remain highly vigilant, resolutely oppose Japan's reckless moves toward neo-militarism and uphold the victorious outcome of World War II and the post-war international order.

He also warned Japan against "barreling down the wrong path or reversing the wheel of history," saying such a course would suffer a speedier and greater defeat.

