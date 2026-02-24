China adds 20 Japanese entities to export control list

February 24, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday added 20 Japanese entities to its export control list to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation.

Export operators are prohibited from exporting dual-use items to the 20 entities. Overseas organizations and individuals are prohibited from transferring or providing dual-use items originating in China to the 20 entities. Any related activities currently underway shall be halted immediately, according to an announcement released by the ministry.

Also on Tuesday, the ministry placed 20 Japanese entities on a watch list, as their end-users and end-uses of dual-use items cannot be verified.

