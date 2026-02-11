China slams Japan's attempts to cloak remilitarization in "rule of law"

Xinhua) 10:16, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson slammed Japan's attempts to cloak its remilitarization in the hypocritical guise of the "rule of law."

Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference on Tuesday in response to a query regarding recent reports of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's call for writing the Self-Defense Forces into the country's Constitution through a constitutional revision.

Jiang said this shows Japan is seeking to revive its evil path of militarism.

For a long time, the Japanese government has used the trick of so-called "constitutional reinterpretation" to repeatedly break through the limits of its exclusively defense-oriented policy, cloaking Japan's remilitarization in the hypocritical guise of the "rule of law," Jiang said.

Various signs indicate that Japan's right-wing forces are deliberately maneuvering on multiple fronts to challenge the post-war international order, Jiang said, calling on the international community to remain highly vigilant and take firm action to resolutely oppose such attempts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)