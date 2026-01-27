Japan has no right to comment on China's Taiwan: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:35, January 27, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that Japan has no right whatsoever to comment on China's Taiwan, from either a historical or a legal perspective, and urged Japan to cease causing trouble on the Taiwan question.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the comments at a regular press conference in response to recent remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan.

