Chinese ambassador rejects Japan's protest over dual-use items export control

Xinhua) 08:12, January 09, 2026

TOKYO, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao on Thursday rejected representations lodged by Japan's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi regarding China's control measures on dual-use items export to Japan.

Wu stressed that China's measures aim to defend national security and interests and to fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations, and are fully justified, reasonable and lawful, according to a statement by the Chinese embassy.

China's position has been made clear, and relevant measures will be advanced in accordance with established steps, Wu added.

China on Tuesday announced bans on the export of all dual-use items to Japanese military users, for Japan's military use, and for any other end-users and end-use purposes that could help enhance Japan's military capabilities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)