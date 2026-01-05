Chinese embassy warns citizens in Japan to stay vigilant amid surging violent incidents

Xinhua) 09:24, January 05, 2026

TOKYO, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Japan has issued a notice to urge Chinese citizens in the country to stay vigilant following a series of violent incidents reported in several parts of Japan.

In the notice on Saturday, the embassy said that public security conditions in some regions of Japan have recently deteriorated, citing violent incidents in prefectures including Fukuoka, Shizuoka and Aichi.

It noted that multiple Chinese nationals traveling in Japan have reported being verbally abused and assaulted without provocation, resulting in injuries.

The notice also referred to a vehicle-ramming incident that occurred on Dec. 31, 2025, in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, in which two Chinese citizens were seriously injured and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

In light of the situation, the embassy again advised Chinese citizens to avoid traveling to Japan in the near term. Those currently in Japan were urged to closely monitor local security conditions, remain alert and strengthen personal safety precautions.

The embassy also called on Chinese nationals to promptly preserve evidence in the event of targeted attacks or discriminatory incidents, and to report such cases to local police and contact Chinese diplomatic missions in Japan for assistance.

