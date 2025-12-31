Chinese embassy urges citizens in Japan to drive safely in winter

Xinhua) 14:31, December 31, 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Wednesday issued a safety reminder to Chinese citizens in the country, urging heightened caution when driving during winter as recent blizzards and other severe weather have triggered multiple serious traffic accidents across Japan.

In the notice, the embassy warned that in some parts of Japan -- particularly heavy-snow areas such as Hokkaido, the Tohoku region and the Hokuriku region -- blizzards are frequent and driving conditions can be hazardous. It cited a recent major traffic accident on the Kan-etsu Expressway in the town of Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, which resulted in significant loss of life and property.

The embassy advised Chinese citizens to make thorough plans before travel, ensure they hold valid driving licenses, rent vehicles from authorized agencies and purchase appropriate insurance.

Drivers were also urged to closely watch weather forecasts, plan routes and schedules carefully to avoid high-risk areas with harsh natural conditions whenever possible.

For travel to snowy regions, the embassy recommended switching to winter tires, preparing snow chains, regularly checking tire pressure, and ensuring vehicles' braking systems perform properly in cold conditions. While driving, drivers should reduce speed, maintain safe distances and avoid sudden braking.

In the event of a traffic accident, the embassy said drivers should remain calm, prioritize personal safety, contact the police promptly and properly preserve relevant evidence.

