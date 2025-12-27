China urges Japan to reflect on history of aggression

Xinhua) 09:16, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China urges Japan to face up to and do soul-searching on its history of aggression, and show repentance for militaristic crimes and respect for the victims through concrete actions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, after a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson recently said Japan ought to construct a memorial hall dedicated to the victims of Japanese militarism to repent for its crimes.

"China appreciates what has been stated by the Russian side," Lin said.

He went on to note that the Yasukuni Shrine -- a spiritual tool and symbol of Japanese militarism in waging foreign aggression -- honors 14 convicted Class-A war criminals with grave responsibility for their country's war crimes.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Lin said.

"China is willing to work with the international community, including Russia, to firmly defend the victorious outcomes of World War II and the post-war international order, remain vigilant against the resurgence of Japanese militarism, and safeguard international peace and stability," he added.

