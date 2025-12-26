Home>>
China firmly opposes Japan's dangerous moves in cyber field: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:15, December 26, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes Japan's dangerous moves in the cyber field and strongly urges Japan to abide by its pacifist Constitution and uphold existing international rules and order with concrete actions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
"Should any improper act by Japan undermine China's sovereignty, security and development interests, it will surely elicit a solemn response from China," spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily press briefing in response to Japan's cyber offensive shift.
