China firmly opposes Japan's dangerous moves in cyber field: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:15, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes Japan's dangerous moves in the cyber field and strongly urges Japan to abide by its pacifist Constitution and uphold existing international rules and order with concrete actions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"Should any improper act by Japan undermine China's sovereignty, security and development interests, it will surely elicit a solemn response from China," spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily press briefing in response to Japan's cyber offensive shift.

