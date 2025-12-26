China urges Japan to reflect on history of aggression

Xinhua) 16:08, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China urges Japan to face up to and do soul-searching on its history of aggression, and show repentance for militaristic crimes and respect for the victims through concrete actions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, after a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson recently said Japan ought to construct a memorial hall dedicated to the victims of Japanese militarism to repent for its crimes.

