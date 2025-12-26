Home>>
China urges Japan to reflect on history of aggression
(Xinhua) 16:08, December 26, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China urges Japan to face up to and do soul-searching on its history of aggression, and show repentance for militaristic crimes and respect for the victims through concrete actions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, after a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson recently said Japan ought to construct a memorial hall dedicated to the victims of Japanese militarism to repent for its crimes.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Japanese official's remarks about possessing nuclear weapons not isolated incident: FM spokesperson
- China asks Japan to clarify after leakage of nuclear-tainted water
- China opposes Japanese legislators' visit to Taiwan: foreign ministry
- China urges opposition to Japanese official's remarks about possessing nuclear weapons
- China urges opposition to Japanese official's remarks about possessing nuclear weapons
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.