China urges opposition to Japanese official's remarks about possessing nuclear weapons
(Xinhua) 16:34, December 22, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The international community must show high vigilance and resolute opposition to a senior Japanese official's remarks that the country should possess nuclear weapons, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.
