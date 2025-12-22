China urges opposition to Japanese official's remarks about possessing nuclear weapons

Xinhua) 16:34, December 22, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The international community must show high vigilance and resolute opposition to a senior Japanese official's remarks that the country should possess nuclear weapons, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

