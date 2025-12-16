Japan has no right to comment on China's defense expenditure: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:48, December 16, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference Tuesday that as a country with a history of aggression, Japan has no right to comment on China's defense expenditure.

