China denounces Japan for hyping up regular military training
(Xinhua) 16:43, December 15, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Monday denounced the Japanese side for hyping up China's regular military training as a so-called security threat, saying that it will never work for Japan to evade the real issue, to divert attention, or to recriminate.
Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said so in response to a comment from the Japanese side about a recent flight training of Chinese carrier-based aircraft.
