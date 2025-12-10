China calls on all peace-loving countries to thwart any attempt to revive Japan's militarism: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:38, December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday China calls on all peace-loving countries to guard against and thwart any dangerous attempt to revive Japan's militarism, and jointly safeguard the hard-won achievements of the victory in the World War II.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular press briefing, in response to a query about recent comments by some foreign media outlets that Japan is changing from a pacifist country to a military power, and the country is attempting to revive militarism, which will only pose a threat to regional and global peace and stability and is worthy of vigilance.

