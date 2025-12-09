China urges Japan to withdraw Takaichi's wrongful remarks: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:45, December 09, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China urges the Japanese side to seriously reflect and repent, to withdraw Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's wrongful statements, and to stop playing with fire and going further down the wrong path, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing while responding to a query on Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan Taro Aso's endorsement of Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan.

Guo said the remarks by this Japanese politician reflect that Prime Minister Takaichi and the right-wing forces have continued to misjudge the situation and showed no signs of reconsideration. They have ignored domestic and international criticism, and downplayed actions involving interference in other countries' internal affairs and military threats, disregarding basic principles of right and wrong.

They have failed to show minimal respect for international law and fundamental norms of international relations, attempting to revive Japanese militarism by provoking conflict and confrontation to undermine the postwar international order, Guo said, adding that neighboring Asian countries and the international community should remain highly vigilant.

Noting that such actions, by provoking China to attract attention and garner public support, are malicious and extremely dangerous, Guo urged the Japanese side to seriously reflect and correct its mistakes, honestly retract Takaichi's wrongful statements, and refrain from playing with fire and further straying down the wrong path.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)