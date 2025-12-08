China strongly urges Japan to immediately stop dangerous moves of harassing China's normal military exercise, training: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:11, December 08, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China strongly urges the Japanese side to immediately stop its dangerous moves of harassing China's normal military exercise and training, and stop all irresponsible disinformation and political manipulation, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson made the comments in response to a relevant query on the remarks made by Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at an emergency press conference on the early morning of Dec. 7.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese military has stated its serious position on the issue. The facts are very clear. It is the frequent close-in reconnaissance and disruptions conducted by Japan's fighter jets on China's normal military activities that have caused the biggest maritime and air security risk. China does not accept the so-called protest from the Japanese side and has rejected it on the spot and lodged counter-protests in Beijing and in Tokyo.

Under the current circumstance, the Japanese side, by hyping up the so-called issue of "radar illumination," is deliberately making a false accusation against China to build up tension and mislead the international community. It is purely ill-intentioned, which China firmly opposes, said the spokesperson.

