China firmly rejects Japanese PM's perfunctory response of "no change in Taiwan-related position": spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:04, December 04, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China firmly rejects Japanese Prime Minister's perfunctory response of "no change in Taiwan-related position", and urges the Japanese side to retract its PM's erroneous remarks relating to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in Beijing on Thursday.
