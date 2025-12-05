China's commerce ministry urges Japanese side to create conditions for normal economic, trade cooperation

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday urged the Japanese side to immediately correct its erroneous words and deeds on Taiwan to create conditions for normal economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Regarding Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks, China has repeatedly stated its solemn position and urged Japan to demonstrate its commitment to China with real actions, the ministry's spokesperson He Yadong said at a regular press briefing.

He added that Takaichi's remarks had severely damaged the political foundation of China-Japan relations, and the Japanese side bears unshirkable responsibility for this.

If the Japanese side insists on going the wrong way, the Chinese side will take necessary measures, and all consequences shall be borne by the Japanese side, He said.

In response to a question about Japanese firms' investment in China, the spokesperson highlighted China's appeal as a primary destination for global capital, citing official data showing that 54,000 new foreign-invested enterprises have been established in China this year, a 14.7 percent increase year on year.

China is the world's second-largest consumer market, holding huge potential for investment and consumption, He said.

Meanwhile, China is pursuing high-quality development, and accelerating green, digital and intelligent transformations with strong industrial support capabilities, which offers the best application scenarios for the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, according to the spokesperson.

Foreign companies, including Japanese-funded enterprises, have expressed optimism about the Chinese market, the spokesperson said, adding that China has been and will always be an ideal, safe and promising investment destination for foreign businesses.

