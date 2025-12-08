Japan should immediately cease slanderous acts related to Chinese aircraft carrier formation training: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:13, December 08, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China sternly urges Japan to immediately stop its slanderous and defamatory acts and strictly discipline its front-line operations regarding China's Liaoning aircraft carrier formation, which recently conducted normal flight training for carrier-based fighter jets in the sea area east of the Miyako Strait, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

Wang Xuemeng, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, said hype by the Japanese side is completely at odds with the facts because the sea and air training zones were announced by China in advance of the training.

During the training period, Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft repeatedly approached the Chinese Navy's training zones, harassing the Chinese Navy and seriously affecting the normal training activities of the Chinese side, and severely endangering flight safety, Wang said.

The Chinese Navy will take necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely safeguard its own security and legitimate rights and interests, Wang added.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, expressed strong indignation and resolute opposition to Japan's provocative actions and attempts to mislead public opinion.

Noting that China's far-sea training exercises east of the Miyako Strait fully comply with international law and established practices, Zhang urged the Japanese side to conduct thorough self-reflection, rectify its errors, and completely abandon any unlawful attempts.

"Japan has recently escalated its provocations and disturbances in the military security domain -- what are its true intentions? The international community is fully aware of the answer. Should Japan revert to the perilous path of militarism, it will inevitably plunge into an abyss from which there is no return," Zhang said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao on Sunday lodged stern representations and a strong protest with Japan's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi over the matter.

"Japan's actions are grossly irresponsible," Wu said. "China solemnly urges Japan to cease its defamation and slander, rigorously regulate its front-line operations, and prevent such incidents from recurring."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)