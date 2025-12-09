Conniving at provocations by Japan's right-wing forces will only revive ghost of militarism: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:26, December 09, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Conniving at provocative words and deeds by Japan's right-wing forces in any form will only revive the ghost of militarism and put the people of Asia in danger again, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing, after multiple neighbouring countries voiced opposition to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan and expressed open support for the one-China principle.

