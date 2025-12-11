Japanese PM's erroneous remarks on Taiwan draw increasing opposition and criticism in Japan: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:57, December 11, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan have not only provoked strong indignation among the Chinese people, but also drawn increasing opposition and criticism from objective and rational people in Japan, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)