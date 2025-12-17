Japanese right-wing forces are habitual perpetrators of fabricated narratives: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:31, December 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese right-wing forces are habitual perpetrators of fabricating false narratives, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the claim of some Japanese people that Japan is a "peace-loving" country and that China's accusations against Japan are "inconsistent with the facts."

The right-wing forces portray the war of aggression against their Asian neighbors as the so-called "liberation of Asia," downplay the horrendous Nanjing Massacre as the "Nanjing Incident," whitewash the notorious Unit 731 as an entity engaged in hygiene research, and distort the forced conscription of laborers and "comfort women" into voluntary acts, Guo said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)