Japan remains ambiguous to misguide public on Taiwan question: Chinese FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:39, December 16, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Judging from a series of statements, Japan remains ambiguous and has deliberately left crucial issues unresolved on the Taiwan question in an attempt to mislead the public and fob off responsibility, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"China is firmly opposed to such practices," spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily press briefing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)