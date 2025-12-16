Home>>
Japan remains ambiguous to misguide public on Taiwan question: Chinese FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:39, December 16, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Judging from a series of statements, Japan remains ambiguous and has deliberately left crucial issues unresolved on the Taiwan question in an attempt to mislead the public and fob off responsibility, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"China is firmly opposed to such practices," spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily press briefing.
