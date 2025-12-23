China opposes Japanese legislators' visit to Taiwan: foreign ministry
BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposed the visit of some Japanese legislators to China's Taiwan region, and has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Monday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular news briefing in response to a query about a group of Japanese legislators visiting Taiwan and their plans to meet with Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te.
Lin said the Japanese moves violated the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and Japan's own commitments, as well as the one-China principle, adding that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.
He urged Japan to deeply reflect and correct its mistakes, retract the erroneous remarks made by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and refrain from interfering in China's internal affairs.
"We also warn the Democratic Progressive Party authorities that currying favor with Japan for the seek of independence is despicable and doomed to fail," Lin said.
