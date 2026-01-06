China strengthens control on dual-use items export to Japan

Xinhua) 16:44, January 06, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to strengthen export control on dual-use items to Japan, effective Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce announced.

The country prohibits the export of all dual-use items to Japanese military users, for Japan's military use, and for any other end-users and end-use purposes that help enhance Japan's military capabilities, the ministry said.

