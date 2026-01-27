China urges Japan to reflect on historical wrongdoings, correct mistakes

Xinhua) 15:43, January 27, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Monday called on Japan to reflect on its historical wrongdoings and correct its mistakes.

The victory of World War II defended the moral bottom line of humanity and gave rise to the modern international law system, Fu told an open debate of the UN Security Council on international rule of law.

Eighty years ago, the International Military Tribunal for the Far East tried Japanese war criminals and handed down severe punishment against the main perpetrators whose hands were stained with the blood of peoples of victim countries. The tribunal's rulings upheld international justice, maintained human dignity, and represented a stern warning against any illegal attempts to resurrect militarism or revive aggression and expansionism, he noted.

"Recently, however, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, going against the tide of history, blatantly linked Taiwan of China to the so-called situation of existential crisis for Japan and sent a wrong message, implying Japan's possible armed intervention in the Taiwan question. She also refused to retract her erroneous remarks," said Fu.

China's recovery of Taiwan is a victorious outcome of World War II and an integral part of the post-war international order. This ironclad fact has been affirmed politically and has irrefutable historical and legal basis, he said.

"Takaichi's preposterous remarks constitute a brazen interference in China's internal affairs, an open breach of Japan's international obligations as a defeated state, a wanton challenge to the international order based on international law, and a gross violation of the basic norms governing international relations founded on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," said Fu.

"We urge Japan to face up to its history, reflect on its wrongdoings and correct its mistakes, and take concrete actions to address the concerns of the international community in a responsible manner," he said.

