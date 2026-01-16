China's export control on dual-use items to Japan fully legitimate, reasonable, lawful: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:13, January 16, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The move by China to strengthen export controls on dual-use items to Japan is fully legitimate, reasonable and lawful, a commerce ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

At a regular press briefing, He Yongqian, spokesperson for the ministry, responded to recent remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who claimed that China's strengthened export controls on dual-use items target only Japan, and are inconsistent with international practices.

"China's measures toward Japan stem from erroneous remarks and actions by Takaichi, a fact that the Japanese side is well aware of," He noted.

Export control is a widely accepted international practice, He said, noting that safeguarding world peace and fulfilling international non-proliferation obligations constitute its fundamental purpose and principles. As a responsible major country, China has always actively fulfilled its non-proliferation obligations, the spokesperson added.

In accordance with laws and regulations, China announced bans on the export of all dual-use items to Japanese military users, for Japan's military use, and for any other end-users and end-use purposes that could help enhance Japan's military capabilities, He said, adding that the move is aimed at curbing Japan's attempts at "remilitarization" and acquiring nuclear weapons, and it is completely legitimate, reasonable and lawful.

The spokesperson said the Japanese side, instead of addressing the root causes of the issue, has fabricated accusations of so-called "economic coercion" by China, which He described as a complete distortion of facts and groundless rhetoric.

The spokesperson warned that such remarks and actions are more troubling as they raise concerns about a resurgence of militarism.

"China once again urges Japan to engage in serious self-reflection, correct its mistakes, and avoid going further down the wrong path," the spokesperson said.

