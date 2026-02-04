China urges Japan to reflect on history of aggression, adhere to peaceful development

Xinhua) 16:29, February 04, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged Japan to reflect deeply on its history of aggression and adhere to peaceful development.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to recent remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding constitutional revision to explicitly recognize the country's Self-Defense Forces.

"During World War II, Japanese militarism brought profound suffering to the region and the world," Lin said.

The spokesperson added that a series of instruments with legal effect under international law, including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, clearly outlined Japan's international obligations as a defeated state, which also formed the political and legal foundation for its return to the international community.

"This is why Japan's constitutional amendment has been closely watched by the international community and its Asian neighbors," Lin said.

The spokesperson called on Japan to heed the voices of its people calling for peace and opposing war, to adhere to the path of peaceful development, and to win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions.

