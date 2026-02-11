China calls for sincerity after Japanese PM says "open to dialogue with China"

Xinhua) 09:44, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- If Japan genuinely wants to develop the strategic relationship of mutual benefit with China, it should demonstrate its sincerity for dialogue through concrete actions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on media reports that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday she is open to dialogue with China after sparking a row in November with comments about Taiwan.

"It's simple and clear: Japan should withdraw Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan, and abide by the four political documents between the two countries and the political commitments it has made," Lin said.

"True dialogue should be based on mutual respect and adherence to common understandings. No one will accept a dialogue if the other side keeps calling for talks while simultaneously engaging in confrontation," he said.

