Home>>
Cartoon commentary | The hidden injustice
(People's Daily Online) 13:33, February 11, 2026
Cartoon by Cao Yi
The history and sovereignty dispute of the Ryukyu Islands remain an unhealed scar of blood and tears, serving as a constant reminder to the international community that history cannot be falsified, and justice must not be trampled upon.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China slams Japan's attempts to cloak remilitarization in "rule of law"
- China calls for sincerity after Japanese PM says "open to dialogue with China"
- China urges Japan to be prudent on major historical issues
- China urges Japan to reflect on history of aggression, adhere to peaceful development
- Japan in no position to interfere in affairs of China's Taiwan: FM spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.