Cartoon commentary | The hidden injustice

(People's Daily Online) 13:33, February 11, 2026

Cartoon by Cao Yi

The history and sovereignty dispute of the Ryukyu Islands remain an unhealed scar of blood and tears, serving as a constant reminder to the international community that history cannot be falsified, and justice must not be trampled upon.

