China says evidence of Japan's forced conscription of "comfort women" undeniable

Xinhua) 16:54, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- The evidence of forced conscription of "comfort women" by Japan's militarists is ironclad that brooks no denial, and China is seriously concerned with Japan's erroneous attitude and dishonest practices regarding its history of aggression, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

