Mainland reiterates ban on "Taiwan independence" separatists profiting from mainland

Xinhua) 13:12, February 27, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday said authorities are investigating the issue following reports that a relative of a "Taiwan independence" separatist allegedly profited from business activities on the mainland and provided political funding to the separatist.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to media reports that a relative of Liu Shih-fang, head of Taiwan's internal affairs body, had invested in and profited from businesses on the mainland and offered political funding support to her.

The mainland is investigating and handling the issue in accordance with laws and regulations, said Chen.

