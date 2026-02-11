Taiwan's DPP authorities slammed for obstructing cross-Strait exchanges

Xinhua) 16:32, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson has condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for imposing restrictions and obstacles on cross-Strait exchanges in pursuit of their "Taiwan independence" agenda and selfish gains.

The DPP authorities, led by Lai Ching-te, are the biggest obstacle to cross-Strait interactions and their acts have drawn strong criticism from various sectors in Taiwan, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

Zhu expressed the hope that Taiwan compatriots will firmly oppose the retrogressive actions of the DPP authorities and promote exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait in various fields.

She noted that cross-Strait flight routes have been disrupted due to interference from the DPP authorities, with previously operated destinations yet to resume normal operations.

In 2025, the average passenger load factor on cross-Strait routes reached 80 percent, reflecting the strong need for direct flights between the two sides of the Strait, Zhu said.

"We hope that the Taiwan side will heed public opinion and lift unreasonable restrictions on cross-Strait air transport as soon as possible," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)