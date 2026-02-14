Any separatist attempt to resist reunification nothing but wishful thinking: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:30, February 14, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday said that any attempt to split the country or resist reunification is nothing but wishful thinking.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query on Lai Ching-te's remarks during a recent interview.

Lai remains stubbornly committed to his "Taiwan independence" stance and obsessed with a confrontational mindset, Chen said, accusing him of continuously inciting cross-Strait confrontation, and of attempting to seek "independence" by soliciting external support and relying on military means, which seriously undermine the interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots.

Such actions are the source of intensifying tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and jeopardizing peace and stability across the Strait, he added.

"There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China," Chen said. When and how the Taiwan question is resolved is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, and brooks no interference from external forces, he said.

