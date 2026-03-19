Lai Ching-te's attempt to reverse process of China's reunification by distorting history doomed to fail: spokesperson
BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua)-- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that the Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te brazenly used the false narrative of Japanese aggressors to whitewash Japan's aggression and colonial rule, which constitutes a grave affront to history and despicable betrayal to the nation.
Lai's remarks have once again laid bare his true agenda: selling Taiwan out to ingratiate with Japan, seeking "Taiwan independence" and making provocations, Lin said at a regular news briefing, adding that the Lai Ching-te authorities' attempt to reverse the process of China's reunification by distorting history, whitewashing colonial atrocities and peddling their "Taiwan independence" historical narrative will only lead to their own demise.
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