Lai Ching-te's attempt to reverse process of China's reunification by distorting history doomed to fail: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:02, March 19, 2026

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua)-- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that the Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te brazenly used the false narrative of Japanese aggressors to whitewash Japan's aggression and colonial rule, which constitutes a grave affront to history and despicable betrayal to the nation.

Lai's remarks have once again laid bare his true agenda: selling Taiwan out to ingratiate with Japan, seeking "Taiwan independence" and making provocations, Lin said at a regular news briefing, adding that the Lai Ching-te authorities' attempt to reverse the process of China's reunification by distorting history, whitewashing colonial atrocities and peddling their "Taiwan independence" historical narrative will only lead to their own demise.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)