DPP slammed for unscrupulously seeking "Taiwan independence" by relying on external forces
BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Chinese mainland on Monday condemned Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for unscrupulously seeking "Taiwan independence" by relying on external forces.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about the recent visit to Japan by Cho Jung-tai, chief of Taiwan's executive body.
Under the pretext of a so-called private itinerary, the visit by a leading figure of the DPP authorities is in fact a provocative act aimed at seeking "Taiwan independence," which is disgraceful, Zhu said.
She also expressed firm opposition to Japan allowing a leading figure of the DPP authorities to make a visit, which has sent a seriously erroneous signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.
