DPP separatist moves under cover of trade, investment doomed to fail: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:51, March 11, 2026

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said the Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have repeatedly used pretexts such as trade, the economy and investment to carry out "Taiwan independence" separatist activities on the international stage, adding that such attempts are doomed to fail.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks when asked to comment on claims by the DPP authorities that they are considering issuing bonds for the first time to finance the so-called overseas investments.

Guo said the DPP authorities are attempting to pursue "Taiwan independence" and expand their so-called international space, noting that their intentions are sinister and their attempts are doomed to fail.

The despicable tricks of the DPP authorities can by no means change the historical and legal fact that Taiwan is part of China's territory, nor can they shake the solid foundation of the international community's adherence to the one-China principle, or stop the historical process of achieving the complete reunification of the motherland.

