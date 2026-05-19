Mainland experts say Trump's remarks on Taiwan shatter "independence" fantasy

Xinhua) 13:28, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remarks concerning Taiwan have further shattered the fantasy of "Taiwan independence" separatism, according to multiple mainland experts.

"We're not looking to have somebody say, 'Let's go independent because the United States is backing us,'" Trump said in an interview following his state visit to China from Wednesday to Friday.

In a briefing on the China-U.S. summit on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the "impression coming out of the summit" is that the U.S. side "understands China's position, takes China's concerns seriously," and "like the rest of the international community, does not agree with or accept Taiwan moving toward independence."

Liu Xiangping, an expert on Taiwan studies at Nanjing University, said Trump's remarks demonstrate that the United States does not agree with, support, or accept "Taiwan independence," let alone allow "Taiwan independence" separatists to use the United States as a backer.

This has dealt a heavy blow to Taiwan region leader Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, who have been stubbornly seeking "Taiwan independence," he added.

Wang Yingjin, director of the cross-Strait relations research center of the Renmin University of China, argued that the root cause of the current tensions across the Strait is that the DPP authorities continue to seek U.S. support for their "independence" agenda, and that some external forces attempt to use Taiwan to contain China.

Wang noted that Trump's remarks sent a clear signal that the United States will not pay the price for someone's reckless push for "Taiwan independence," nor does it want to be dragged into a war across the ocean.

"This message has shattered the fantasy of 'Taiwan independence' and also serves as a warning to the DPP authorities and all those still clinging to that illusion," he said.

During the China-U.S. summit, the two presidents agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, which experts believe will lay a stronger foundation for peace across the Strait.

Xu Xiaoquan, a research fellow at the Institute of Taiwan Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the Taiwan question is a core issue of top importance in China-U.S. relations that cannot be ignored, and is closely tied to the building of a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability.

Jointly safeguarding the bottom line of peace across the Strait will not only create conditions for peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between China and the United States, but also represent a major strategic choice that benefits the world and a necessary step for the two major countries to fulfill their responsibilities, he said.

Sheng Jiuyuan, director of the center for Taiwan studies at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said China and the United States share the same goal of maintaining peace across the Strait.

The U.S. side is willing to see the two sides of the Strait solve the problem through peaceful dialogues and negotiations, he added.

According to Xu, the China-U.S. summit showed that the U.S. approach to Taiwan-related issues has become generally more rational and pragmatic, debunking the false narratives long promoted by the DPP authorities.

Liu, the scholar with Nanjing University, said that in the long run, the mainland has a stronger material foundation, greater capabilities and a more favorable strategic position for solving the Taiwan question.

People on both sides of the Strait should resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism, expand exchanges and interactions, and jointly contribute to national reunification, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)