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Chinese military says ready to work with U.S. to promote stable, positive relationship
(Xinhua) 16:29, May 18, 2026
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson said on Monday that China stands ready to work with the United States to promote the steady and long-term development of a stable and positive military-to-military relationship.
Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks responding to a media query about the recent meeting between Chinese and U.S. heads of the state.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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