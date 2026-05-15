New vision charts course for China, U.S. to get along

Xinhua) 20:13, May 15, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The new vision of building "a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability" charts a pragmatic course for the two major countries to pursue win-win cooperation, achieve peaceful coexistence, and contribute more to world peace and prosperity.

In his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping defined the "constructive strategic stability" as a positive stability with cooperation as the mainstay, a sound stability with moderate competition, a constant stability with manageable differences, and an enduring stability with promises of peace.

The new characterization sends positive signals to both countries and the wider world. It will provide strategic guidance for the world's most important bilateral ties over the next three years and beyond.

Bilateral interactions over the past decades attest to the fact that China-U.S. cooperation is the overarching trend. The success of each country presents opportunities for the other. And a stable China-U.S. relationship is a boon to the world.

It is vital for both countries to be partners rather than rivals, and make the pie of win-win cooperation bigger. They should expand exchanges and cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, health, agriculture, tourism, people-to-people and cultural ties, and law enforcement.

A sound stability with moderate competition marks a crucial distinction: competition must be benign rather than malignant. Fair and rule-based competition drives mutual progress and common advancement.

It is natural for two countries with different histories, cultures and political systems to have divergences. However, differences must be well managed and never be exploited to fuel confrontation. History has proven that China and the United States can enhance trust and dispel doubts through candid dialogue, and manage risks via pragmatic consultations.

As major countries, China and the United States bear the responsibility and obligation to act as the ballast for global peace and stability. Peaceful coexistence is an unshakable bottom line for both sides to uphold.

The new vision of building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability must not amount to empty rhetoric. Instead, it should be translated into concrete steps -- big or small -- taken by both countries in the same direction.

The China-U.S. relations now stand at a new historical starting point. By faithfully implementing the new and important common understandings reached by the two presidents, properly managing differences, expanding practical cooperation, and steadily building mutual trust, the two countries will jointly create a better future.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)