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Trump wraps up China visit, leaves Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:48, May 15, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Beijing on May 15, 2026, concluding his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump left Beijing on Friday afternoon, concluding his state visit to China.
Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, saw Trump off at the airport.
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Beijing on May 15, 2026, concluding his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Beijing on May 15, 2026, concluding his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Beijing on May 15, 2026, concluding his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
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