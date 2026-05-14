China says ready to work with U.S. to translate new vision of ties into actions in same direction

Xinhua) 16:41, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with the U.S. side to translate the new vision of bilateral ties into actions in the same direction, to jointly promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of bilateral relations, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here on Thursday.

Responding to a query at a regular press conference, Guo said Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday morning, during which the two sides reached common understandings on the new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, which is expected to provide strategic guidance for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)